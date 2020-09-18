Tata Sky Retained Top Position in the January-March 2020 Quarter

Tata Sky has been the number one DTH operator of the country for quite a long time now. There are multiple reasons behind this. The DTH operator continues to provide excellent DTH service at nominal rates backed by outstanding customer support. There is also a mobile app of the DTH operator which has made it easier for the customers to view their active plan or get the channels or plans of their choice. Now as per a report released by Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Tata Sky remained at number one position in the country for the January-March 2020 quarter. More on the story ahead.

Tata Sky Remained at Top Followed by Dish TV and D2h

As per the Trai report, Tata Sky had the biggest market share amongst all the DTH operator in the January-March 2020 quarter. Standing at the top, Tata Sky had 32.33% of the market share. Behind Tata Sky was Dish TV and D2h with 29.49% in the same quarter followed by Airtel with 23.65% and Sun Direct with 14.53%.

Another thing to note is that Tata Sky has been gaining market share percentage for the last three successive quarters. Whereas right behind it, Dish TV and D2h are losing market share for the last three quarters. Percentage-wise, Tata Sky grew by 2.1% when compared with the last quarter. The only DTH operator that didn’t grow was Dish TV and D2h. Rest all of the operators had a positive percentage growth during the quarter.

Tata Sky had 22.72 million active subscribers in the January-March 2020 quarter compared to the previous quarter’s 22.25 million active subscribers. Dish TV and D2h had 21.38 million active subscribers in the quarter ending December 2019. But that number dipped to 20.72 million in the January-March 2020 quarter.

As for the pay DTH operators as a whole, the number of active DTH subscribers grew. For the quarter ending December 2019, there were a total of 69.98 active with the pay DTH operators (Tata Sky, Sun Direct, Airtel, Dish TV and D2h). That number grew to become 70.26 million in the quarter of January-March 2020.