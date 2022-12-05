SonyLIV Premium Subscription Plans List in India

SonyLIV Premium is available for customers in India in four subscription tiers. From time to time, there are promotional offers for customers through which they can subscribe to the platform at a discounted price. However, there are four standard prices or subscription tiers that customers will get from the company at all times. Note that SonyLIV is also available for free to stream, but then it doesn't offer access to all the content, and there are ads in whatever you watch. So if you want access to the complete content library of SonyLIV Premium and don't want to ruin your experience by watching ads, then get the premium subscription. Let's take a look at the four SonyLIV Premium subscription plans that you will get in India right now.

SonyLIV Premium Subscription Plans in India

SonyLIV Premium is available in four different subscription tiers in India. These plans are all different in terms of the benefits they bring. The four plans are called - Mobile Only, LIV Premium (yearly), LIV Premium (six months), and LIV Premium (monthly).

The Sony LIV Mobile Only plan comes for Rs 599 per year. You can only log in on one device with this plan (and that device will have to be a smartphone). The max video quality supported by this plan is 720p. The only advertisements that you will see with this plan are on live sports and live TV channels.

The SonyLIV Premium yearly plan will come for Rs 999, six months plan will come for Rs 699, and the monthly plan will come for Rs 299. With all the plans, you can log in on 5 devices. But with the monthly plan, you can watch on one device at a time; with the six months plan and yearly plans, you can watch on two devices at a time. All the Premium plans support content in FHD or 1080p resolution.

How to Purchase Subscription?

To purchase a premium subscription to SonyLIV, you will have to log in to your account with the phone number (either on the phone app or website) and then head over to the 'subscribe' option. Choose a plan, pay for it, and you will be subscribed.