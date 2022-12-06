JioFiber Rs 699 Postpaid Plan Can be Bundled with 14 OTT Apps

Reliance Jio's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) brand - JioFiber, is offering customers a broadband plan that can be a steal of a deal. For the unaware, JioFiber offers customers both prepaid as well as postpaid fiber broadband plans. Postpaid plans were introduced at a much later stage by the company. But the special thing about the postpaid plans is that they can bundle OTT (over-the-top) benefits for you at a very affordable cost. There's a Rs 699 plan from JioFiber that you can bundle with 14 OTT apps if you want. This plan that we are talking about falls under the postpaid segment. Let's take a look at how you can get it and what are the benefits and total cost.

JioFiber Rs 699 Postpaid Plan with 14 OTT Apps: How to Get and Cost

If you want the Rs 699 postpaid plan from JioFiber with 14 OTT apps bundled, you will have to pay a small additional charge. The base plan will be Rs 699, and the OTT benefits will come for Rs 200. So the total cost of the plan would become Rs 899 + taxes. This plan bundles 100 Mbps of speed for the customers. In the additional benefits, customers get free access to Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, Universal+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, JioCinema, and JioSaavn.

The data offered with this plan will be 3.3TB per month. New customers can request this plan from the official website of JioFiber or through the customer care team of the company. On Jio's website, it is also mentioned that this plan ships with 550+ on-demand TV channels. Note that you can request for a free Set-Top Box (STB) from JioFiber. This plan will be available for new customers with three, six and twelve months of validity. The upload and download speed offered with the plan is uniform.