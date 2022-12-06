Will India be the Next Big iPhone Pro Models Manufacturing Hub

Apple has been facing a lot of trouble in China recently in producing iPhones. Since the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were majorly produced in China, the production cuts have made it impossible for Apple to fulfil customer demand in a timely manner. A few days back, TelecomTalk reported about the evident shortage of iPhone 14 Pro models in India. Apple also issued a statement in early November saying that because of the COVID-19 situation in China, they have to cut down production significantly. But it is not all; recently, there were protests in a Foxconn factory as well. Foxconn is one of the biggest suppliers of iPhone to Apple.

Apple is already looking to shift its production partly to India as solely depending on China isn't looking like a good option anymore. The Cupertino tech giant's iPhone suppliers, including Pegatron, Wistron and Foxconn, can benefit from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme that the Indian government has offered to smartphone manufacturers. Apple already assembles iPhones in India, including the latest iPhone 14. But the Pro models have never been the focus for Apple to manufacture or assemble in India.

However, the unrest in China can quickly change that. Many analysts across the globe were expecting Apple to shift a bigger part of its iPhone production to India for the iPhone 15 series. Now it may happen even before that. In the near future, Apple could look to start exporting iPhones made in India in large numbers. This could also include the Pro models. According to an ET report, Foxconn and Pegatron are currently manufacturing iPhone 14 devices in India. The delay in the production of the Pro models in China is hurting Apple's business, and the company would soon look to fix that, and India seems to be the best way to do it.