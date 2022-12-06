OnePlus Completes 9 Years, Celebrates by Launching OnePlus Featuring Platform

On Monday, OnePlus said that it had completed nine years in the business. The company celebrated the occasion by launching 'OnePlus Featuring', a new co-creation platform. OnePlus said that it currently has over 30 million Red Cable Club members globally. In the affordable premium 5G smartphone market and overall affordable premium smartphone segment in India in Q3 2022, OnePlus ranked at the number one position, according to data from Counterpoint.

Kinder Liu, President of OnePlus, said, "We live by the motto ‘Never Settle’ and are committed to delivering the best products and experiences to customers. Valuable feedback, insights, and ideas from our users motivate us to keep exploring and challenging ourselves."

OnePlus is one brand that listens to its community very deeply and engages with them, maybe like no other brand does. OnePlus Featuring is a new stepping stone in ensuring that the brand listens to what its customers want.

OnePlus Featuring: a New Co-Creation Platform

In the OnePlus Featuring platform, OnePlus is now inviting its users to co-create new products. OnePlus said that a co-created market-ready product would be introduced in the new 'OnePlus Featuring' platform. Earlier this year, OnePlus took feedback from customers to decide what product it should make next. The verdict came to be a mechanical and customisable keyboard. OnePlus has partnered with Keychron, and it will be the first time that OnePlus has partnered with an industry player to co-create a product. The keyboard is expected to be released in 2023.

Very soon, however, OnePlus is expected to launch a Duffel Bag and AR Glasses made by co-creating it with the community. In the OnePlus Featuring platform, users can give their suggestions for the new product, vote for the best designs and then wait for the product to be launched commercially. It is definitely an interesting way for OnePlus to interact with its customers.