OnePlus 10T 5G Offer: Get OnePlus Buds Pro at Rs 3991 Discount

OnePlus 10T 5G was unveiled by OnePlus in a grand fashion in New York. The smartphone was touted to be the best friend for users who are into gaming as it comes with the most advanced cooling system any OnePlus device has ever had. Right now, if you are thinking of purchasing the OnePlus 10T 5G, you can also get the OnePlus Buds Pro at a big discount of Rs 3991. Not just for the OnePlus Buds Pro, but the offer is also there for many other additional products, including the OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case and OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus Buds Pro at Rs 5999

The OnePlus Buds Pro is currently listed for a price of Rs 9990. But if you get the OnePlus 10T 5G through the official OnePlus Store app or the website, then you can bundle the OnePlus Buds Pro for just Rs 5999.

In the same manner, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available for Rs 2699, the OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case will be available for Rs 449, and the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available for Rs 2799.

OnePlus 10T 5G Price

OnePlus 10T 5G is available in India in three price variants - Rs 49,999 (8GB + 128GB), Rs 54,999 (12GB+256GB) and Rs 55,999 (16GB+256GB). It will come in two colours - Jade Green and Moonstone Black.