Grey’s Anatomy Fan? Six OTT Medical Dramas You Must Watch

The first episode of Grey's Anatomy's season 19 was released on October 6. We cannot remain unmoved while the drama plays out. The final episode of season 18 ended on a cliffhanger; thus, it's very vital that we get our questions answered.

We all agree that the drama in these web series keeps us engaged, even though most of us are neither doctors nor agree with everything depicted in the series. The adrenaline rush makes us feel alive, from the twists and turns to who will survive.

If you're a die-hard Grey's Anatomy fan, here is a list of medical shows just like Grey's Anatomy that you must watch while waiting impatiently for new episodes to air. Make a note.

1. The Night Shift

The Night Shift, available on Prime Video, has new actors in the roles of former US Army physicians. They are presently in charge of the San Antonio Memorial Hospital's ER division.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a prevalent diagnosis among veterans, is the story's subject. But if it didn't have complicated interpersonal interactions, we wouldn't classify it as a drama.

2. ER

You will become engrossed in the drama that ER presents if you have enjoyed Meredith and her love encounters in elevators. It was one of the most popular shows of its period and debuted before Grey's Anatomy.

What more do you need after a long day of work - doctors doing surgery and drama oozing from every hospital corner?

3. A Young Doctor's Notebook

This medical drama, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Jon Hamm, is sure to deliver wonderful performances. The Russian author Mikhail Bulgakov's collection of short stories served as its inspiration.

Dr Vladimir "Nika" is portrayed by both actors at various periods in the character's life. One in the present, and the other in the past, while he was fighting in the Revolutionary Civil Wars.

4. Chicago Med

The third instalment of the Chicago franchise is called Chicago Med. It has more medicine but less drama. However, it won't bore you with graphic details while interpersonal conflicts continue to flare up in between.

It has moved past the usual turmoil and now concentrates on a compelling case. The best aspect of the show is how it explores mental health in a more multicultural setting, leading other shows and the rest of the world by example. It's accessible through Prime Video.

5. The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor, available on Netflix and Prime Video, is one of the few television shows ever to have a protagonist character who is autistic. Dr Shawn Murphy, a surgeon with savant syndrome, is portrayed by Freddie Highmore.

It is also one of the rare medical dramas that accurately depicts medicine. Additionally, the character's autistic spectrum has been faithfully portrayed.

6. House M.D.

Hugh Laurie, a favourite of ours, plays the starring role in House M.D. He portrays a misanthropic savant who is dependent on painkillers. By disobeying hospital regulations, disregarding officials, and employing dubious techniques to achieve his goals, he adds all the drama to the play.

It is one of the funniest and snarky exchanges and is available on Prime Video. So as you wait for the weekly Grey's Anatomy episode to air on Hotstar, it would be the best try.