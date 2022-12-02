OneWeb Hysterically Announces Partnership with SpaceX, to Launch 40 Satellites

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will be the first time that OneWeb would be launching satellites from Florida, where OneWeb Satellites - a joint venture between Airbus and OneWeb, manufactures satellites for the company. With this launch, OneWeb would be able to expand services in regions such as Europe, the USA and much of Asia and the Middle East. 

Highlights

  • OneWeb, a satellite broadband service provider, in a comical fashion, announced its partnership with competitor Elon Musk's SpaceX.
  • OneWeb will take the help of SpaceX to launch 40 satellites.
  • On Twitter, OneWeb has posted a video following SpaceX, signifying a partnership.

Follow Us

OneWeb

OneWeb, a satellite broadband service provider, in a comical fashion, announced its partnership with competitor Elon Musk's SpaceX. OneWeb will take the help of SpaceX to launch 40 satellites. On Twitter, OneWeb has posted a video following SpaceX, signifying a partnership. In a release, OneWeb said that the launch with SpaceX would not take place any earlier than December 6, 2022. While the company hasn't given a specific date for the launch, the details suggest that the launch could take place as early as December 6.

With this launch, OneWeb would almost complete 80% of its planned fleet, which is 648 satellites. The company completed its previous launch in India in October 2022.

What Will be Special About this Launch?

The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will be the first time that OneWeb would be launching satellites from Florida, where OneWeb Satellites - a joint venture between Airbus and OneWeb, manufactures satellites for the company. With this launch, OneWeb would be able to expand services in regions such as Europe, the USA and much of Asia and the Middle East.

OneWeb said, "The expansion of the OneWeb fleet will also enable coverage between the South Pole and the 35th parallel south, opening up connectivity services in Southern Australia, South Africa, and parts of South America."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea just launched a New One Year Unlimited Plan. The plan offers 850 GB of Bulk data along with Binge all night. Check out the latest offerings of all the long-validity plans.
By Srikapardhi
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments