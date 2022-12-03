Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel Rs 2999 Plan: is Vi Leading Here

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), the three top telecom operators in India, are all offering users a Rs 2999 prepaid plan. The Rs 2999 plan from Jio and Airtel was already there, but for Vodafone Idea customers, the plan is a new offering. Interestingly, Vi has taken a slightly different approach to serve its Rs 2999 plan to the customers. It is not like a conventional unlimited data plan that telcos usually offer at this price range. We will discover more about it ahead. Today, we are comparing the recently launched Rs 2999 plan of Vi with the existing Rs 2999 plans of Airtel and Jio. Let's see what you get with each of the plans. Note that we will not be including the Rs 2999 plan from BSNL in this comparison because BSNL doesn't offer 4G yet.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2999 Plan

We will start with the Rs 2999 plan of Vodafone Idea. The Rs 2999 prepaid plan of Vi packs data for the customers in a lump-sum manner. This means that customers won't be limited by a daily FUP (fair usage policy) limit for the consumption of data. Instead, it will be on them to decide how much data they want to consume and at what pace on a daily basis before the plan expires. First of all, the plan comes with a validity of one year or 365 days. The total amount of data offered under this plan is 850GB. Then, consumers get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. The other benefits of the Rs 2999 plan of Vi include things such as Binge All Night and Vi Movies & TV Classic access.

There's no Weekend Data Rollover or Data Delights bundled with this plan. Both these offers won't even make sense with this plan as it is not a daily data plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 2999 plan has a total service validity of 365 days. Users get 2.5GB of daily data with this plan, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This means that the total data offered by this plan is 912.5GB. The plan also ships with complimentary access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Post the consumption of FUP data; the speed drops to 64 Kbps. This plan from Jio has the company's celebration offer, under which customers get 75GB of additional data as part of the Diwali celebration offer.

There are other benefits from Zoomin (Set of 2 mini magnets worth Rs 299) for free, Rs 150 off on purchase of a minimum of Rs 799 from Ferns & Petals. Users will get Rs 750 off on flight bookings of Rs 4500 and above from Ixigo, flat Rs 750 off from Ajio on purchases of Rs 2999 or more, and two coupons worth Rs 500 each for Reliance Digital, which would be redeemable on the purchase of Rs 5000 and more.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2999 Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 2999 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan also comes with a validity of 365 days. The additional benefits of Airtel's Rs 2999 plan include - Apollo 24 | 7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The total amount of data offered by this plan is 730GB. There's nothing too great about the benefits of Airtel's Rs 2999 plan when compared with the benefits you get with Jio's and Vi's same-priced plans.

Whose Plan is Better?

It is very evident that the Rs 2999 plan of Airtel is not the winner here. Jio and Vi have competition, but if it is all about data, then Jio offers more of it. But if it is about the convenience to use that data, then Vi seems slightly ahead as there are no daily limits. Vi also offers Binge All Night, which is actually unlimited data for users at night, something Jio can't compete with. All in all, it looks like Jio's plan is just a tad bit behind Vi's plan. However, in terms of 4G consistency and availability, Jio is ahead of Vi (according to Opensignal).