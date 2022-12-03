WhatsApp Photos and Videos Can be Restored Even After Deleting, Here’s How

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

By default, WhatsApp stores all of the images and videos to the phone gallery. Therefore, the pictures will be preserved in the device gallery, Google Photos, or Photos for iOS even if you sent the media and erased it from the chat.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is a centralised instant messaging service that is accessible worldwide.
  • Only Android users have the option to restore WhatsApp media from the media folder.
  • WhatsApp backs up messages and media to iCloud for iOS users and Google Drive for Android users.

Follow Us

WhatsApp

Owned by the American business Meta Platforms, WhatsApp is a centralised instant messaging service that is accessible worldwide. It enables users to share images, documents, user locations, audio and video calls, text and voice messages, voice and video messaging, and other stuff. But frequently because of a lack of storage, users have a tendency to delete large WhatsApp files, which results in the loss of many significant images and videos.

In this article we will take a look at some methods by which users can restore deleted images and videos.

Phone’s Gallery

By default, WhatsApp stores all of the images and videos to the phone gallery. Therefore, the pictures will be preserved in the device gallery, Google Photos, or Photos for iOS even if you sent the media and erased it from the chat.

WhatsApp Media Folder

Only Android users have the option to restore WhatsApp media from the media folder.

Launch the file explorer programme. Go to the root directory's WhatsApp folder. Now navigate to the media folder and choose the WhatsApp Images folder. All of the received images are contained in this folder. You can find the deleted photo or other files by going to the sent folder.

Restoring WhatsApp Backup From Google Drive or iCloud

WhatsApp backs up messages and media to iCloud for iOS users and Google Drive for Android users. You can retrieve the media files if they were removed after the daily backup by restoring the backup from iCloud or Google Drive on your smartphone. To restore a backup:

Reinstall WhatsApp after uninstalling it previously. Use the same phone number for setup. Accept the request to restore the data from a backup when prompted during setup. All of the conversations and media that were successfully backed up will be restored on the device after the setup is complete.

Turning Off Delete Media Option From Gallery

Turn off "Also delete media received in this chat from the device gallery" if you don't want to unintentionally delete WhatsApp media from the phone gallery when you delete it from a WhatsApp chat.

Open any chat in WhatsApp. Tap the delete icon after choosing your media. Four options will be presented by WhatsApp.
-Delete any media that was shared in this chat from your device's gallery as well.
-Delete for all users.
-Delete this for me.
- Cancel.
To prevent deleting media from the phone gallery, uncheck the first option.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea just launched a New One Year Unlimited Plan. The plan offers 850 GB of Bulk data along with Binge all night. Check out the latest offerings of all the long-validity plans.
By Srikapardhi
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments