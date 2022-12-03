Open RAN Revenues More than Double YoY in Q3 2022: Dell’Oro

According to the Dell'Oro Group, the top four Open RAN vendors globally in Q3 2022 are Samsung, NEC, Fujitsu and Mavenir. Most of the Open RAN revenues are coming from the North American and Asia Pacific regions, accounting for more than 95% of the market. While the rise of Open RAN has been faster than expected, it has hardly dented the market share of traditional RAN suppliers.

Highlights

  • Open RAN commercial revenue growth is happening at a fast pace.
  • In Q3 2022, the Open RAN revenues again beat the expectations of the Dell'Oro Group.
  • According to a report shared by the research firm, the Open RAN revenues doubled YoY in Q3 2022.

Open RAN

Open RAN commercial revenue growth is happening at a fast pace. In Q3 2022, the Open RAN revenues again beat the expectations of the Dell'Oro Group. According to a report shared by the research firm, the Open RAN revenues doubled YoY in Q3 2022. The regional drivers that shaped the revenue growth for Open RAN in the first two quarters of the year also had a positive impact in the third quarter.

“While commercial Open RAN revenues continue to surprise on the upside, the underlying message that we have communicated now for some time now has not changed and remains mixed,” said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President with the Dell’Oro Group.

“Early adopters are embracing the movement towards more openness but at the same time, there is more uncertainty when it comes to the early majority operator and the implications for the broader RAN supplier landscape now with non-multi vendor deployments driving a significant portion of the year-to-date Open RAN market,” continued Pongratz.

Samsung, Fujitsu, NEC, and Mavenir are the Top 4 Open RAN Vendors

According to the Dell'Oro Group, the top four Open RAN vendors globally in Q3 2022 are Samsung, NEC, Fujitsu and Mavenir. Most of the Open RAN revenues are coming from the North American and Asia Pacific regions, accounting for more than 95% of the market. While the rise of Open RAN has been faster than expected, it has hardly dented the market share of traditional RAN suppliers. The collective RAN share of the top five RAN suppliers globally (Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and Samsung) declined by less than one percent between 2021 and Q3 2022.

As per the Dell'Oro Group, the Open RAN is expected to account for about 6% to 10% of the total RAN market in 2023. Many operators have not adopted Open RAN yet because of the multiple challenges as that the technology brings right now.

