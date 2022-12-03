Nothing, a relatively young consumer electronics venture by Carl Pei, who is known for co-founding OnePlus, one of the most successful smartphone brands in India and globally, launched its first smartphone earlier this year. Nothing started out with TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds called ear (1) in 2021. From its very first product, Nothing set the tone for what it aimed to do in the tech world. From conceptualisation to execution, the ear (1) actually looked like a product a tech enthusiast would be excited about.

Nothing Phone (1)

After the successful launch of the ear (1), the attention then switched to the next product from the company - a smartphone. The hype that was created around the first smartphone of Nothing was truly exceptional. Nothing named its first smartphone - Phone (1). It will be interesting to see how the brand keeps naming its products when it launches two smartphones in the same series. Regardless, Nothing Phone (1) was again a stylish and unique-looking product. Nothing Phone (1) introduced the world to the glyph interface (LED lighting) at the back, and in case you have been living under a rock, this is what it looks like (see below).

While there are some who say that its sides look a lot like an iPhone, I would say it doesn't really matter. I think the design team has done an excellent job in ensuring that their product stands apart. What I like the most about this device is that the glyph interface, which I initially thought was a little gimmicky, can actually bring a lot of utility to the customers.

I heard Carl Pei telling Kunal Shah that Nothing will keep adding new features to the glyph interface to make it more useful for the customers. It's only been a few months since the Nothing Phone (1) came out, and I can't even wait to see what the Phone (2) would be like. I don't think there would be any structural changes to the device, and Nothing could make the Phone (2) look exactly like the Phone (1) from behind (something I won't be mad about).

The design is already too unique to be disturbed a lot; now, I would just like to see how Nothing plays with the functionality of the glyph and what it can do on the software side of things.

Nothing also recently launched the Ear (Stick), new TWS earbuds for customers in India and the global market. The design was again something out of a fresh page. But this is not all the why I would bet my money on Nothing.

I think the most significant factor for me is the team at the company. While I don't know any of them personally, I know what they are trying to do is courageous. The company could have been a big failure. Carl Pei had to start out from rock bottom, and while he had already seen a lot of success with OnePlus, starting out from zero is always hard. On top of that, trying to do something that no one is really doing is even harder when you don't have a lot of reputation as a brand. Don't get me wrong, Carl had been successful, but Nothing, until its first product was launched and sold to millions of people, was "nothing" more than a concept in the hands of a tech enthusiast.

If you hear Carl talk about technology, you will definitely make out how excited he is to do something new and different. Just the fact that he can openly praise Apple and say that iPhone 14 Pro's dynamic island is smart proves that he appreciates technology and is a big fan of anyone who can do it properly. Either he is actually like this, or he has one of the best PR teams in the world, or maybe, both the former and the latter are true.

So today, if I had to bet my money on a brand, I would happily bet it on Nothing. The brand and its people are genuinely trying to bring the excitement around technology back. I think it would push the entire industry ahead, and other brands would also try to do something unique. I am a fan of different companies for different reasons, but Nothing is the one and only company for which I can say that I am a fan of its people as well.

PS: No, this is not paid or sponsored by Nothing; it is my honest opinion. Let me know yours in the comments below.