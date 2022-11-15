OneWeb and Eutelsat Sign Merger to Create a New Champion

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

With eliminating the need for antennas and other equipment, satellite broadband aims to provide service in even the most distant regions of the world. Eutelsat projects that the market would increase to $16 billion by 2030.

Highlights

  • Starlink is the market leader with almost 2,000 little satellites orbiting just a few hundred kilometres above the planet.
  • Eutelsat said it still anticipates the merger's implementation by the second or third quarter of 2023, while legislative permission for the acquisition is still pending.
  • Its network of 35 larger satellites, which orbit at a distance of thousands of kilometres from Earth, are often used for TV and other communications.

Follow Us

OneWeb

In order to implement its intention to establish a new market leader, French operator Eutelsat announced that it had executed a merger agreement with British company OneWeb. In the rapidly expanding satellite broadband sector, a French and a British company teamed together on Tuesday.

The Satellite Broadband Industry Will Reach $16 Billion by 2030

In July, when both the company signed a letter of understanding to combine and become even more significant players in broadband, Eutelsat and OneWeb first announced their intentions to join. The British government, SoftBank, and the Korean company Hanwa are among the primary shareholders of OneWeb, and according to Eutelsat, they executed the final agreement on Monday. Eutelsat said it still anticipates the merger's implementation by the second or third quarter of 2023, while legislative permission for the acquisition is still pending.

By eliminating the need for antennas and other equipment, satellite broadband aims to provide service in even the most distant regions of the world. Eutelsat projects that the market will increase to $16 billion by 2030. Starlink is the market leader, with almost 2,000 little satellites orbiting just a few hundred kilometres above the planet.

The combination of OneWeb's constellation of 648 low Earth orbit spacecraft with Eutelsat's fleet of 36 geostationary Earth orbit satellites, according to OneWeb and Eutelsat, will transform the satellite navigation market. Through a partnership with telecom company Orange, Eutelsat already offers some internet services. However, its network of 35 larger satellites, which orbit at a distance of thousands of kilometres from Earth, is often used for TV and other communications.

If the partnership with OneWeb is approved, it will be the first of its type to combine satellites in lower and higher orbits, according to Eutelsat. In addition to having a Paris listing and a French base of operations, the new joint venture would also aim to list on the London Stock Exchange.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

OPPO Smartphones that Support Jio 5G SA
OPPO Smartphones that Support Jio 5G SA
Reliance Jio's 5G SA (Standalone) networks would run on most of the 5G smartphones from OPPO. OPPO India has said that any device that it further launches in the Indian market will be 5G SA enabled.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Bharti Airtel One Year Recharge Plans and Data top ups explained. As New Year is around and if you are looking for yearly plans to avoid monthly recharge hassles, this visual is for you.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments