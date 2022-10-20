Starlink Service for Private Jets Annonced

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

As per the website of company, the deliveries of the terminals for the private jets will start around mid-2023. For reservations, Starlink is charging $5000. Each terminal is capable of delivering up to 350 Mbps internet speed. This is fast enough for video calling and online gaming.

Highlights

  • Starlink, a satellite broadband service owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, will now also offer services to private jets.
  • Customers can purchase the Starlink aeroplane antenna for USD $150,000.
  • Starlink will charge customers seeking broadband internet on private jets between $12,500 to $25,000 a month for the service, on top of a one-time $150,000 hardware cost. 

Starlink

Starlink, a satellite broadband service owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, will now also offer services to private jets. Customers can purchase the Starlink aeroplane antenna for USD $150,000. As per a Reuters report, Starlink will charge customers seeking broadband internet on private jets between $12,500 to $25,000 a month for the service, on top of a one-time $150,000 hardware cost.

Airlines would benefit a lot from a Starlink terminal. More than the airlines, Starlink can partner up with the aircraft manufacturers to install the terminal at the time of its making.

OneWeb, arch-rival to Starlink, had also announced an agreement with the in-flight broadband giant Panasonic Avionics.

Videos

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
