Reliance Jio 5G Network will Finally Work on Nothing Phone 1

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom operator in India, is going for the 5G SA (standalone) deployment. It is a bold move from Jio as the device ecosystem for 5G SA is a lot less mature and wide than it is for 5G NSA (non-standalone), which Airtel is deploying. However, since hundreds of millions of customers use Jio's network services, the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have no other option but to roll out support for 5G SA for their smartphones in India.

Nothing, a fairly new consumer tech company which launched its first smartphone called Nothing Phone 1, back in July 2022, is now rolling out a fresh update for the smartphone, which is enabling the device to support Jio's 5G SA network.

Jio 5G SA Support Added to Nothing Phone 1 with the Latest Update

Nothing Phone 1 is getting the latest Nothing OS 1.1.5 update with September 2022 Android Security Patch. With this update, the Nothin Phone 1 will also start supporting Jio's 5G networks. The size of the update is about 22MB. Take a look at the screenshot shared by 'Chetan - Bengaluru', a community member of TelecomTalk.

Nothing Phone 1 is currently available on Flipkart for users interested in purchasing it. Reliance Jio's 5G SA network will be supported in more devices in the coming weeks. These are the 5G bands that Nothing Phone 1 supports - 5G NR: Bands n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78.

Reliance Jio's 5G SA networks are currently available in four cities of India - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. Users will be invited by Jio randomly to try its 5G network and give their feedback. To be able to use Jio's 5G network services, customers will have to at least recharge with a Rs 239 plan from the telco. More cities will get 5G services from Jio in the near future.