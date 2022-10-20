Ericsson, Nokia to Gain Share in RAN Market and Lead 5G Transition in India

Ericsson and Nokia have benefited a lot in the Indian market from the absence of Huawei and ZTE. According to the Dell'Oro Group, Nokia and Ericsson will gain share in the RAN (radio access network) market and lead in the 5G transition in India. As per the data shared by the group, Samsung was estimated to be the largest RAN vendor in the 4G era. Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, had awarded Samsung the contracts to help set up the 4G networks. Looking at the preliminary contract awards announced by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, Nokia and Ericsson will gain share in the 5G era in the Indian market, the research firm said.

The Dell'Oro Group also estimates the next 18 months to witness an intense 5G rollout in India as the country's leading telecom operators - Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, target nationwide 5G by the end of 2023 and early 2024. India accounted for a mid-single-digit share of global RAN revenues in 2021, estimates the research firm.

Dell'Oro Group said, "Helping to explain the gap between RAN revenues and BTS volumes is the pricing environment in India. We estimate total wireless operator revenues in India was about $24B in 2021, implying ARPU was less than $2 per month (global average is closer to $10 per month)."