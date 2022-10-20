Haryana Chief Secretary Wants Fast 5G Rollout in the State

5G network services are bound to change the lives of consumers directly or indirectly. But for a widescale 5G rollout in a particular state, the telecom infrastructure needs to be right. Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary of Haryana, has asked the concerned officials to fast-track the work of massive deployment of telecom infrastructure needed for the 5G rollout. This would include aerial optical fibre cable (OFC) installation in a time-bound manner. In addition, as per a PTI report, Kaushal has urged the officials to launch awareness campaigns around what 5G can do for the people living in rural areas.

As per Kaushal, the successful implementation of 5G in Haryana would lead the state towards digitisation. He has directed the concerned officials to expedite the work of identification of appropriate government buildings, poles, and land where the telecom infrastructure required for 5G can be installed.

5G would enable the state to get access to modern technologies and drive innovation. Kaushal is also hopeful about the positive change that 5G would bring to the education system of the state. 5G was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2022, on the opening day of the India Mobile Congress 2022.