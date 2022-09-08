Vodafone Idea Board Offered Government a Stake at Par Value of Rs 10 per Share

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Since April 19, VIL shares have been trading below Rs 10. On Thursday, the stock fell 1.02 percent to close at Rs. 9.68 on the BSE. The request to buy a share in VIL had been approved by the finance ministry in July.

Highlights

  • The government will buy a stake in the heavily indebted Vodafone Idea once its stock price stabilises at Rs 10 or more.
  • Since April 19, VIL shares have been trading below Rs 10.
  • The request to buy a share in VIL had been approved by the finance ministry in July.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

An official source talking to PTI claims that the government will buy a stake in the heavily indebted Vodafone Idea once its stock price stabilises at Rs 10 or more. The board of Vodafone Idea (VIL) has proposed a stake at par value of Rs 10 per share to the government. The acquisition must occur at par value, according to a SEBI standard. According to the PTI report, DoT will approve the acquisition if VIL shares stabilise at Rs 10 or more.

Since April 19, VIL shares have been trading below Rs 10. On Thursday, the stock fell 1.02% to close at Rs. 9.68 on the BSE. The request to buy a share in VIL had been approved by the finance ministry in July.

Further Details on This Case

The heavily indebted Vodafone Idea (VIL) has chosen to convert approximately Rs 16,000 crore of interest liabilities owing to the government into equity, amounting to about a 33% ownership in the company, while promoters' holding will drop from 74.99% to 50%.

The government had provided telecom operators with the choice of paying the interest for the deferred spectrum payments and AGR (adjusted gross revenue) obligations over a four-year period by converting the NPV of such interest amount into equity. As of September 30, 2021, the total gross debt of the company—excluding lease obligations and including accrued but unpaid interest—was Rs 1,94,780 crore.

The sum consists of Rs 1,08,610 crore in postponed spectrum payment commitments, Rs 63,400 crore in government-owed AGR liabilities, and Rs 22,770 crore in debt owed to banks and other financial institutions as of January 11, 2022, the date it offered to convert interest liability into equity. At the end of the April–June 2022 quarter, VIL had total gross debt of Rs 1,99,080 crore (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due), which included deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,16,600 crore, AGR liabilities of Rs 67,270 crore that are owed to the government, and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 15,200 crore.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Jio Completes 6 Years, What the Telco Plans to do Next
Jio Completes 6 Years, What the Telco Plans to do Next
Jio has committed over Rs 2 lakh crore for launching PAN-India 5G in several phases spread over 18 months. Jio's 5G network would be the biggest in the world.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments