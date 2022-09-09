Vodafone Idea Customers can Choose Fancy or VIP Numbers for Free

Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers can get VIP numbers or fancy numbers for free. Vi offers both a selection of premium as well as free VIP numbers. These numbers are special usually because they are sequenced in such a way which is very easy to remember. If you are asking me why these numbers are special or worth extra money, well, because everything that's scarce in nature and has a demand will definitely have value. The numbering sequences and resources are scarce. While not too scarce, one combination of numbers can only be there with a single user at a time till the time that user decides to leave that number or the SIM gets deactivated. If you want to get a Vodafone Idea VIP or fancy number, here's how you can do it.

How to Get VIP or Fancy Number from Vodafone Idea?

Vodafone Idea offers its VIP or fancy number to both users going for a prepaid or a postpaid connection. Just head over to the official website of Vodafone Idea and check for the new connection category in the header menu. Under that, select the Fancy Numbers category, and you will be taken to a page where you can decide whether you want a prepaid or a postpaid connection.

You will just have to enter your pin code along with your mobile number. Then you will be asked to search for a number that you want or just select from the free list of numbers provided by Vi. You can select between the free and the premium numbers. Mostly, you would have to pay Rs 500 for the premium numbers. If you get the number you really desire, then you can go for the premium option. Otherwise, you can just select from the category of free SIM numbers. Once the number is selected, just add your address, and the SIM will be home delivered to you after making the payment for the connection.