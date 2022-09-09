OTT Bundled Most Affordable Broadband Plans from Jio and More

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) now provide broadband plans that not only provide high speed data but also extra perks as the internet becomes a greater and more important element of our culture. The OTT platform subscription is one of these additional advantages. The demand for OTT content has been rising steadily, and ISPs now provide a variety of internet bundles that include OTT subscriptions. Let's examine the base OTT plans provided by the nation's various ISPs, including Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and Netplus, together with the pack information.

100 Mbps Plan from BSNL

A few OTT services are accessible through the Bharat Fibre connection of the public telecom operator BSNL, which offers a 100 Mbps internet plan. For Rs 749 per month, the BSNL SuperStar Premium-1 plan provides 100 Mbps of internet speed. The SuperStar Premium-1 plan's FUP data cap is 1000GB, and the listed price is exclusive of GST. Following the use of 1000GB of data, the plan provides 5 Mbps of internet speed and includes access to select OTT platforms, including Sony LIV Premium, Zee5 Premium, and others.

Jio’s Base OTT Broadband Plan

Jio's 150 Mbps broadband service is the most affordable option from Jio for OTT bundled plans. JioFiber, one of the most reputable service providers in India, offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data package for Rs 999 with a 30-day validity term. For this plan, the FUP cap is 3300GB or 3.3TB. With this plan, users have access to 150 Mbps of symmetrical upload and download bandwidth. On the website, the plan is referred to as a popular plan that gives subscriptions to 15 OTT services, including a full year of access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, and other services.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

When it comes to offering internet services, Airtel has been one of the most significant participants in the market. Airtel sells plans with OTT access through its Xstream Fiber connection, starting with the "Entertainment" pack, which delivers 200 Mbps of internet speed for a monthly price of Rs 999, exclusive of taxes. With this plan, users receive 3.3TB, or 3300GB, of monthly fair usage policy (FUP) data. Along with its broadband package, Airtel also offers "Airtel Thanks Benefits," which in this case include Wynk Music, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. This is one of Airtel's most popular plans as well.

Netplus Broadband

Another ISP that provides services in seven northern Indian states is Netplus. Internet connectivity from Netplus is available at speeds of up to 1 Gbps. The company also provides genuinely limitless options, which grant access to the OTT platform. The standard OTT plan from Netplus has an exclusive monthly cost of Rs 999 and includes 200 Mbps of internet speed. With this package, users receive unlimited calling and data perks. Users of the plan have the option of choosing an Amazon Prime Video membership or a package that includes Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, and EROS Now. Additionally, Netplus offers genuinely limitless data with no FUP fees.