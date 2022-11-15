Asus Android 13 Rollout Timeline for Smartphones

Numerous new features, performance enhancements, and UI elements are included in Android 13. The business shared its official Android 13 deployment strategy on Twitter.Asus has a beta programme that you may sign up for if you're still using Android 12. You can find the procedures you need to do to opt in to the beta on the company's website.

More Android phones are gradually receiving the Android 13 update. Many Android users are still unaware of when the update will be available for their model, though. However, several manufacturers have at least started to release a schedule for the rollout. Asus is the most recent business to offer a timeline for when its phones will receive the eagerly anticipated update. Numerous new features, performance enhancements, and UI elements are included in Android 13. The business shared its official Android 13 deployment strategy on Twitter. Although the roadmap it offered is brief and not as comprehensive as you might prefer, it does provide some insight into the company's plans. It appears like Android 13 will be coming to a number of smartphones, including the ROG Phone 6 series, the ROG Phone 5 series, the Zenfone 8 series, and Zenfone 9.

Asus has a beta programme that you may sign up for if you're still using Android 12. You can find the procedures you need to do to opt into the beta on the company's website. But there are some requirements from Asus that you need to meet before you sign up for the beta programme. This entails backing up personal information, confirming that your battery is at least 20% full, and disabling the lock screen.

Let's check the date Asus supplied for the eagerly anticipated update.

December 2022

Zenfone 9

January 2023

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Q1 2023

ROG Phone 6D

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 6 Pro

Q2 2023

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5 Pro

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5s Pro

