Twitter to Introduce Official Label Which will Sit Higher than Blue Tick

Twitter has been the centre of attraction for the last few days as Elon Musk took over the platform and made big announcements. One of those was around Twitter Blue subscription, which would cost around $8 per month in many countries. But this was not all; Twitter Blue would also come with Blue Tick on the platform. Currently, Blue Tick is only offered to users who are verified by the platform. But very soon, this Blue Tick will be available for everyone to purchase with the Twitter Blue subscription. The already verified users will have 90 days to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue plan if they want to keep their Blue Tick on the handle.

But in a very obvious manner, this would take away the purpose of the Blue Tick. It would mean that Blue Tick will be available to anyone and everyone on the platform who can pay $8. Thus, to ensure that highly official accounts keep their status as the original and trustworthy sources of information, Twitter is soon going to introduce an Official label.

What is Twitter 'Official' Label

The 'Official' label will only be given to the accounts on the platform, which are govt accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures, wrote Esther Crawford, a high-ranked Twitter employee.

This is a strategy from the platform to be able to monetise better. Elon Musk had said that the new Twitter Blue subscription would also enable the platform to reward the creators in a better manner. But the entire value of the Blue Tick would be gone once it is available for free to everyone. How the official label would look is something that we will have to wait and watch. Not all existing verified accounts will get the official label from the platform.