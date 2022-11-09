List of Tamil Movies to Watch this Week on OTT

1. PONNIYIN SELVAN: I

Mani Ratnam's masterwork was inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 book Ponniyin Selvan. The epic historical drama was co-written by Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel, and B. Jeyamohan. The first of two portions of the film was made by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah for Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

2. JAI BHIM

The legal drama film, which T. J. Gnanavel directed and starred Suriya, Lijomol Jose, and Manikandan in prominent parts. The film also has Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and other actors in supporting roles. Based on a true story from 1993, the play explores government violence and police bias against a marginalized group. After its direct release on Amazon Prime Video, the film got unequalled praise from critics.

3. VIKRAM

Kamal Haasan plays the lead character in the action thriller film from 2022, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi also had significant parts in the film. Chemban Vinod Jose, Narain, and Kalidas Jayaram are among the supporting actors in the film. In the thriller, Suriya makes a brief cameo appearance. The film was a major box office success and the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. It is available on Disney+, Hotstar, and ZEE5.

4. SOORARAI POTTRU

The Tamil drama starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal was written and directed by Sudha Kongara. In 2020, Suriya, Jyothika, and Guneet Monga will produce the film. In the film, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, and Karunas all have prominent supporting roles. The author of Simplifly Deccan, G. R. Gopinath, drew inspiration from his autobiography, Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, which detailed his experiences. It received a ton of favourable reviews after its release. It is accessible through Amazon Prime Video.