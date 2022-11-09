Netflix Super Affordable Plan Might Come to India Soon, What we Know

Netflix is soon going to come with a super affordable ad-based plan for customers in India. This plan has been talked about a lot because, for the first time, Netflix is allowing ads to be integrated into its platform for users. Until now, Netflix was an ultra-premium OTT player with not a single free plan. The company has been experimenting a lot about what it can do in order to bring the subscribers back and retain the existing ones. The stock of the company has suffered a lot in the last few quarters owing to the rising competition and the loss of users. To keep the users hooked, Netflix decided to roll out an ad-based subscription plan which will be available soon in India. The plan is already available in several countries.

Netflix Ad-Based Plan is Available in These Countries, Will Come to India Soon

The OTT giant is currently taking user feedback and running tests for the new ad-based subscription tier. The 12 countries it is available in are - France, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, Spain, the UK and the US. Being one of the largest markets for the company, there's no doubt that the platform will introduce the new ad-based plan soon in India as well.

For the unaware, there's already a very affordable Netflix plan available for users in India. This plan comes for Rs 179 per month only. With this plan, users will get to experience the Netflix content library on their mobiles directly. Note that in the US, the ad-based plan is available for $6.99 a month. The plan allows users to be able to see the content on their mobiles as well as on TV.

The ad-based plan from Netflix would deliver ads for around 4 to 5 minutes every hour the user watches something. This is not too bad, but yes, it will definitely take away from the experience of watching something very interesting. The most premium plan from Netflix is currently available in India for Rs 649 per month.

In other news, Netflix is reportedly looking to venture into live sports streaming. This can definitely be a boost to the platform. But it will heavily depend on the kind of sports and the events that the platform is able to get the streaming rights for.