Android 13 Update for Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Rolling Out Now

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has reportedly started receiving stable Android 13 with the One UI 5.0 update. However, this update is said not to include its November 2022 Android security patch. The South Korean tech giant only unveiled its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 in October. At the time, it was only available on the Galaxy S22 series. Since then, Samsung has also started rolling out stable Android 13 for phones like the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A33 5G, and more.

Sammobile reports that Samsung has started rolling out a stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy A73 5G. The update is reportedly rolling out only to users in Malaysia at this time. The One UI 5.0 update will be rolling out to other countries in the coming days.

The One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A73 5G is said to have firmware version A736BXXU2BVK2. In particular, it does not include the November 2022 Android security patch. To get this update, go to Settings > Software Updates > Download and Install.

As already mentioned, Samsung announced One UI 5.0 at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in October. It brings several new features, such as custom modes and routines, Bixby Text Call, and more. This update also allows users to customise their lock screen.

Samsung provided this update first for the Galaxy S22 series. The One UI 5.0 update was reportedly later rolled out to the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy Note 20. Additionally, the Galaxy A33 5G also recently received an update. Users of the company's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip, may have to wait until 2023 to get the One UI 5.0 update.