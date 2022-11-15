Iliad Witnesses Revenue Boost on Account of Subscriber Gain

In the three months ending September 30, 2022, the company, which billionaire Xavier Niel bought brought last year, recorded total sales of 2.15 billion euros ($2.22 billion), an increase of 12.5% from 1.91 billion euros the year before on a reported basis. After subscriber growth in France, Italy, and Poland, French telecoms operator Iliad on Tuesday reported an 8% increase in sales for the third quarter.

Additional Information Regarding the Increase in Revenue

Chief Executive Thomas Reynaud said that the company most likely has never experienced such good business performance while operating in such a risky macroeconomic environment. As 78,000 new fixed-line subscribers and 184,000 new mobile users joined their service, Free, the French operator Iliad, experienced one of its greatest quarterly sales performances in the previous ten years.

Reynaud emphasised the clear orders Iliad made at the beginning of 2022 to not modify its pricing structure in France all through the course of the following five years during a conference with the reporters. The corporation revealed 18,000 new broadband subscribers in Italy after shocking the country's mobile industry in 2018 with its low-cost offer. The company joined the fixed-line broadband market in Italy in January. The number of mobile users rose by 261,000.

In Poland, Iliad reported receiving 121,000 additional customers in Poland, where it finished acquiring internet provider UPC from Liberty Global in April. Consolidated EBITDA-AL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases) was 2.42 billion euros in the first nine months of 2022, up from 2.15 billion euros in the same period last year.

At the end of September, Iliad's net debt to EBITDA-AL ratio was 3.3 times after the UPC merger and the 1 billion euros paid for 5G frequencies in Italy. The corporation asserted that it has the cash on hand to meet its financing requirements but added that it was exploring for strategies to lessen the impact of rising interest rates.