Vodafone Pro II Broadband: Everything You Need to Know

The UK is on its path through its project Gigabit to connect homes with fibre broadband connectivity and achieve faster speeds and reliability. Most service providers are offering Gigabit speeds through fibre to the Home (FTTH) or Fibre to the premises (FTTP), and ISPs call it full fibre service. Vodafone, the largest Full Fibre provider in the UK with Full Fibre available to more than 8.8 million homes, has recently launched Pro II Broadband Packages. Let's deep dive into the UK's fastest WiFi technology throughout the home service.

Work From Home Expectations:

Working from home has changed expectations and performance requirements of connectivity from customers. Now, more people stay connected online and need access to reliable speed, downlink, uplink and latency. Each individual in a house has different requirements, and so do the connectivity expectations. In order to deliver better in-house connectivity and realise the potential of FTTH, ISPs are looking to provide routers offering WiFi 6 connectivity to consumers. In line with the same, Vodafone UK has launched Pro II Broadband Packages that come bundled with a host of benefits.

Vodafone Pro II Broadband:

Vodafone Pro II plans come with the new Vodafone Ultra Hub and Super WiFi 6E Booster delivering the fastest WiFi technology throughout the home. The reliability and experience of FTTH are combined with WiFi 6 technology to offer a great in-house connectivity experience.

The Experience Hub:

Vodafone Ultra Hub Super WiFi 6E Booster 4G Broadband Back-up

Pro II comes with Vodafone's Super WiFi 6E Booster to connect over 150 devices and 4G Broadband backup so that you don't lose internet connectivity.

Vodafone Pro II Broadband Plans:

A few of the Pro II Broadband plans are listed below.

Sl. No Product Name Speed (Average) In contract Price(0-24 month) (each month) Out of contract (from month 25) 1 Pro II Full Fiber 2 67Mbps £34.00 £47.00 2 Pro II Full Fiber 100 100Mbps £37.00 £50.00 3 Pro II Full Fiber 500 500Mbps £40.00 £58.00 4 Pro II Full Fiber 900 900Mbps £55.00 £69.00

Current Offer:

Save on Vodafone Pro II plans if availed before 23 November. Vodafone is offering Pro II Broadband for only £34 a month* and no upfront fee.

Features of Vodafone Pro II Packages:

More than 150 devices can be connected to the Vodafone Ultra Hub and Super WiFi 6E Booster. Assured WiFi coverage throughout the home or customers can leave their contract for free. Automatically switch to Vodafone's mobile network for an uninterrupted connection. WiFi - WiFi Xperts. Vodafone's engineers proactively monitor and fix WiFi issues to provide an ultimate experience. 12 months of Norton Security - Safely browse the web with 12 months of antivirus protection for up to 10 devices. Vodafone Together - Users can save up to £380 when they move their family's broadband and mobile plans to Vodafone. Vodafone Broadband app - Users can control WiFi easily with the broadband app, enabling you to optimise your WiFi signal, create guest networks and more.

Full Fibre Experience:

With a full fibre Vodafone Pro Broadband connection, the upload speeds start at 50Mbps and can reach as high as 900Mbps. Pro Full Fibre 900 plan offers download speeds as high as 910Mbps. As part of the faster fibre promise, Vodafone Pro Broadband customers who currently can't get full fibre will be upgraded for free when the service is available in their area.

Vodafone Pro II Full Fibre Xtra

Vodafone Xtra plans are also available and come with Apple TV 4K device, Limited Time Subscription for AppleTV+ 3 months included with Apple TV 4K. Offer applicable only to new Apple TV+ subscribers, and anytime landline and mobile calls applies to the first 60 minutes of UK landlines and UK mobile numbers.

Sustainability:

Devices with a premium design made from 95% recycled plastic and fully recycled and recyclable packaging.

Things to Know:

Vodafone Broadband Backup: When there is a loss of service on fixed-line broadband, the Broadband backup dongle is expected to connect to a 4G Network, and customers will receive 50GB of data with the 4G dongle. If customers run out of data, WiFi Xperts can be contacted, who may add extra data as needed at no additional cost at their discretion. *Other terms and conditions apply on the plans.

Conclusion:

With Vodafone's Pro II Broadband, customers can comfortably build a reliable home office, stream content, immerse in HG gaming and much more with simultaneous support to more than 150 devices and 4G connectivity backup.