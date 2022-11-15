Jio 5G SA Will Run on Majority of OPPO Smartphones

OPPO India has said that any device that it further launches in the Indian market will be 5G SA enabled. This is great for OPPO India fans who are also customers of Reliance Jio and want to consume Jio's 5G SA network services. Other smartphone manufacturers should also follow in the footsteps of OPPO as Jio has a very large mobile wireless customer base in the country.

Reliance Jio's 5G SA (Standalone) networks would run on most of the 5G smartphones from OPPO. OPPO India collaborated with Reliance Jio to build products which can offer consumers high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency for an immersive and True 5G experience. Many OPPO India smartphones are already receiving updates which will enable them to support 5G SA, which Reliance Jio is deploying across India. Currently, Jio has reached over eight cities in the nation with its 5G - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Take a look at the names of the OPPO India smartphones which are getting the update with 5G SA support.

Reliance Jio 5G SA Network Support Being Added to These Phones by OPPO India

OPPO India has started rolling out the new software update to the following smartphones with 5G SA support: Reno8, Reno8 Pro, Reno7, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, K10 and A53s. OPPO will also roll out the same software update with 5G SA support for other models soon.

5G SA is a different technology than 5G NSA (non-standalone) which Bharti Airtel is deploying. Many smartphones in India would require support for 5G SA via OTA (over-the-air) software updates.

OPPO India Makes a Big Statement

OPPO India has said that any device that it further launches in the Indian market will be 5G SA enabled. This is great for OPPO India fans who are also customers of Reliance Jio and want to consume Jio's 5G SA network services. Other smartphone manufacturers should also follow in the footsteps of OPPO as Jio has a very large mobile wireless customer base in the country. Thus, missing out on the Jio customers could prove to be a bad move for the business. In the near future, most of the devices should support 5G SA from Jio.

