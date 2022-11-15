iQoo 11 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip India Launch Date Leaked

The iQoo 11 Pro, a rumoured flagship smartphone expected to debut alongside the vanilla iQoo 11 as part of the iQoo 11 flagship series. It will arrive with the chip from Qualcomm for next-generation flagship phones - Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It could be launched by the Vivo sub-brand in China by the end of 2022.

The iQoo 11 Pro will feature the company's dedicated V2 image processing chip, as well as the next generation of Qualcomm processor. GSMArena reports that the Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch the iQoo 11 series in India in January after its debut in China. Earlier reports hinted at iQoo 11 series debut in India. The company appears to have previously skipped launching the iQoo 10 series and released the standard iQoo 10 as the iQoo 9T 5G domestically.

Other rumours surrounding the iQoo 11 series suggest that the smartphone could feature a 50MP Sony IMX8 series primary camera and a Samsung E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

iQoo 11 Pro's display is tilted and supports 1,440Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM). According to reports, the display may also have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The iQoo 11 Pro is also said to have a 4,700mAh battery that supports 200W charging. The vanilla iQoo 11, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a larger 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.