Netflix to Allow More Users to Get an Early Preview of the Content

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The Preview Club programme at Netflix now has a modest group of roughly 2,000 subscribers, but the firm intends to increase that number to

Highlights

  • Netflix, reportedly plans to increase the number of users to its early feedback programme worldwide.
  • Netflix wants to know if its audience is enjoying the whole library of content that it has spent money creating.
  • It also wants to understand as much as it can about how to maximise its return on investment.

Follow Us

Netflix

The world's largest streaming service, Netflix, reportedly plans to increase the number of users to its early feedback programme worldwide. According to The Verge, the streaming service has encouraged users to sample its upcoming projects through the new programme and provide input on them before their debut.

The Preview Club programme at Netflix now has a modest group of roughly 2,000 subscribers, but the firm intends to increase that number to "tens of thousands" more customers globally. This will assist the industry leader in streaming in gathering user feedback that may be used to make any last-minute tweaks to the streamer's films and flicks prior to their wider release.

According to the report, Netflix wants to know if its audience is enjoying the whole library of content that it has spent money creating. It also wants to understand as much as it can about how to maximise its return on investment.

Netflix India Plans Details

Netflix Mobile Plan

The Netflix Mobile package has a monthly fee of Rs 149. Customers that enjoy watching television shows and movies on their smartphones are the target market. Your annual cost for this Netflix subscription would be Rs 1,788. You may watch standard definition movies on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone with just one screen open at a time when you sign up for this Netflix bundle.

Netflix Basic Plan

The "Basic" Netflix subscription costs Rs 199 per month and Rs 2,388 per year. The plan's advantages are nearly equal to those of the Netflix Mobile bundle, but there are more streaming options, including laptops and smart TVs. Only one device can have screens and downloads open at once.

Netflix Standard Plan

If you wish to stream Netflix with your friends or family and require a screen limit of more than one, the "Netflix Standard" plan should be a great option. The Full HD (1,080p) programming has a two-screen maximum and costs Rs 499 per month (or Rs 5,988 annually). The Netflix plan also permits two devices to download content simultaneously offline.

Netflix Premium Plan

The "Netflix Premium" package has annual expenses of Rs 7,788 and monthly costs of Rs 649. For a four-person family or a group of friends wishing to purchase a Netflix subscription jointly, the method works nicely. With the subscription, FHD and Ultra HD material is supported. Notably, four devices may watch and download TV shows and movies at once.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea just launched a New One Year Unlimited Plan. The plan offers 850 GB of Bulk data along with Binge all night. Check out the latest offerings of all the long-validity plans.
By Srikapardhi
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments