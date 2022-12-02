Netflix to Allow More Users to Get an Early Preview of the Content

The world's largest streaming service, Netflix, reportedly plans to increase the number of users to its early feedback programme worldwide. According to The Verge, the streaming service has encouraged users to sample its upcoming projects through the new programme and provide input on them before their debut.

The Preview Club programme at Netflix now has a modest group of roughly 2,000 subscribers, but the firm intends to increase that number to "tens of thousands" more customers globally. This will assist the industry leader in streaming in gathering user feedback that may be used to make any last-minute tweaks to the streamer's films and flicks prior to their wider release.

According to the report, Netflix wants to know if its audience is enjoying the whole library of content that it has spent money creating. It also wants to understand as much as it can about how to maximise its return on investment.

Netflix India Plans Details

Netflix Mobile Plan

The Netflix Mobile package has a monthly fee of Rs 149. Customers that enjoy watching television shows and movies on their smartphones are the target market. Your annual cost for this Netflix subscription would be Rs 1,788. You may watch standard definition movies on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone with just one screen open at a time when you sign up for this Netflix bundle.

Netflix Basic Plan

The "Basic" Netflix subscription costs Rs 199 per month and Rs 2,388 per year. The plan's advantages are nearly equal to those of the Netflix Mobile bundle, but there are more streaming options, including laptops and smart TVs. Only one device can have screens and downloads open at once.

Netflix Standard Plan

If you wish to stream Netflix with your friends or family and require a screen limit of more than one, the "Netflix Standard" plan should be a great option. The Full HD (1,080p) programming has a two-screen maximum and costs Rs 499 per month (or Rs 5,988 annually). The Netflix plan also permits two devices to download content simultaneously offline.

Netflix Premium Plan

The "Netflix Premium" package has annual expenses of Rs 7,788 and monthly costs of Rs 649. For a four-person family or a group of friends wishing to purchase a Netflix subscription jointly, the method works nicely. With the subscription, FHD and Ultra HD material is supported. Notably, four devices may watch and download TV shows and movies at once.