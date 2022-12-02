Names of Cities and Airports that Have Airtel and Jio 5G

Customers must own a phone capable of supporting 5G technology in order to use Airtel's 5G services. Moreover, subscribers could check whether their phones are 5G capable or not by using the Airtel Thanks app.

Highlights

  • Airtel and Reliance Jio, are the first to offer its customers 5G Network Connectivity.
  • With the introduction of 5G Plus services, Airtel and Jio's business has been constantly growing.
  • At first, the most recent Airtel 5G services were available in about 8 cities.

5G services

The two largest telecommunications firms, Airtel and Reliance Jio, are the first to offer their customers 5G network connectivity following the government's release of the 5G Network Operations. Both companies have started to compete with one another. With the introduction of 5G Plus services, Airtel and Jio's business has constantly been growing.

Airtel and Jio 5G Cities

At first, the most recent 5G services were available in about 8 cities, but now they are available in about 13 cities, including- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Pune (Airport), Nagpur, Varanasi, Gurugram and Patna.

Additionally, Airtel has prioritised growth in airport locations, including-

  • Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2
  • Lohegaon Airport in Pune
  • Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
  • Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
  • Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna

While the list of Jio's 5G standalone (SA) network cities includes- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Gujarat (33 District Headquarters), Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Enabling 5G Services

Airtel 5G

Customers must own a phone capable of supporting 5G technology in order to use Airtel's 5G services. Moreover, subscribers could check whether their phones are 5G capable or not by using the Airtel Thanks app. The software allows users to check whether or not Airtel 5G Plus is accessible in their area. The 5G Plus section of the Airtel Thanks app may be accessed by users, and the programme will detect if 5G services are available where you are as soon as you enter it.

Jio 5G

As part of its Welcome Offer for 5G services, Jio has promised an unlimited amount of bandwidth at a speed of over 1 Gbps. Customers do not need to switch their SIM cards in order to use the Jio 5G services. In order to be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, individuals must have a 5G device that is compatible with the Jio-5G network and live in an area where the 5G network is available.

