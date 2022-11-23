Reliance Jio 5G Arrives Pune with Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio has just announced that its 5G network services are now going to be available in Pune, Maharashtra. This is again a beta launch by the company wherein the telco would offer 5G network services to consumers in an invite-only manner. Jio announced the 'Welcome Offer' for consumers across the nation who are interested in experiencing the power of its 5G network. Jio said that it begins beta testing of its 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its SA (standalone) 5G network. This is to ensure that the consumers get a good experience out of 5G when they are invited by the company to experience its 5G.

Jio's 5G has Arrived in 12 Cities

Reliance Jio's 5G networks are now available in 12 cities, as per the release from the company. These cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru and Faridabad. Users in these cities can show interest to Jio in the Welcome Offer either through the official website of Jio or through the MyJio app.

Note that not all the 5G smartphones in India currently support 5G SA and to get an invite from the company in the first place, you need to be using the Rs 239 plan or more.

Jio customers who are invited under the Welcome Offer are given the opportunity to experience Jio's True 5G with speeds of up to 1 Gbps and truly unlimited data. Consumers across India are now sharing speed test screenshots and videos of Jio's 5G network, and the speeds surely do look impressive. But as more and more customers latch on to the 5G network of Jio, the speeds should reduce.

Jio Spokesperson said, “Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby

helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world.

As expected, the data usage on Jio’s True 5G network is many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio’s 4G network. What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life.”