iPhone 14 Under Rs 60,000 in India: Check How

Here is a deal that you could find appealing if you intend to purchase the most recent Apple iPhone. The industry giant in e-commerce is providing bank incentives and exchange offers for the iPhone 14. You can purchase the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 57,100 thanks to bank offers and other discounts.

Here’s How the Deal Works

On Amazon, the 128GB storage iPhone 14 model is available for Rs 78,400. According to the listing on the e-commerce website, consumers can get a fixed discount of Rs 5,000 when using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards to buy the phone. This will reduce the cost of the phone to Rs 73,400.

For an additional discount, you can exchange your old smartphone for up to Rs 16,300. You must, however, make sure that your old phone is in operational order if you plan to sell it. You may purchase an iPhone 14 from the website for Rs 57,100 with this discount.

iPhone 14 Specifications and Features

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on the Apple iPhone 14 has small bezels and a wide colour spectrum. The display has Face ID sensors, HDR capability, and a brightness of 1200 nits. It has a 60Hz typical refresh rate. The A15 Bionic chip, which features a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor, powers the iPhone 14. There are three storage configurations available for the processor: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The processor can support up to 4GB of RAM. Currently, stable iOS 16 is installed on the iPhone 14.

The smartphone includes support for 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging in terms of connectivity. The iPhone 14 has two rear cameras, one of which is a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a bigger f/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift OIS, and the other is a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It offers Dolby Vision support for video recording.