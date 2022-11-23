BSNL Top Budget Prepaid Plans for Users Today

Customers in India can choose from a choice of prepaid packages from BSNL. The majority of the programmes in this market offer unlimited voice calling privileges in addition to additional intriguing characteristics like a cost-free BSNL Tunes membership and others.

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the longest-operating cellular provider in India, is a pioneer in offering quality service with its cost-effective prepaid recharge plans while facing stiff competition from Jio, Airtel, and others. Users in the country's tier II and tier III circles still like BSNL's prepaid recharge plans when they're looking for a decent deal on their mobile recharge. Currently, the BSNL recharge tariffs are the most economical in the nation. Let's examine each of these plans now.

Affordable Prepaid Plans From BSNL

BSNL Rs 18 Recharge Plan

This BSNL plan has a 2-day validity period. Unlimited voice calls and 1GB of data are included in the package. Once the cap is reached, customers can continue to use the internet at a reduced speed of 80 kbps.

BSNL Rs 29 Recharge Plan

The cost of the BSNL prepaid recharge plan is Rs 29. The pack includes unlimited voice calls and provides 1GB of data. The pack has a five-day expiry date.

BSNL Rs 48 Recharge Plan

Users of this plan receive a 30-day validity period. Customers can get 20 paisa/min on-net calls in addition to Rs 10 usage value in the primary account under this package.

BSNL Rs 49 Recharge Plan

The Rs 49 prepaid plan from BSNL includes 100 minutes of voice calling and 1GB of mobile data for a 20-day validity period.

BSNL Rs 87 Recharge Plan

The pack includes unlimited voice calls and provides 1GB of daily data. Internet speed is decreased to 40 Kbps if the cap is reached. The pack has a 14-day expiry date. One97 Communications' Hardy Mobile Games service is also included in the box.

BSNL Rs 99 Recharge Plan

There are many intriguing features included with the BSNL Rs 99 prepaid plan. The pack has an 18-day validity period and includes unlimited voice calls.

BSNL Rs 105 Recharge Plan

A 22-day validity period is included with the prepaid BSNL Rs 105 plan. The plan provides unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls. The recharge plans don't include any free services like internet, SMS, or other services.

