COAI Wants LF for Telcos to Go Down to 1% and USOF Payment to be Abolished

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The COAI requested the elimination of GST on licence fees, spectrum usage fees, and payment of spectrum acquired in auctions at the pre-Budget meetings conducted on Monday. The government has been urged by the top telecom association to rationalise GST, lower the licence cost from three percent to one percent, and waive customs taxes on 5G network equipment.

Highlights

  • The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) urged the government for a reduction in licence fee to 1% in its budget wishlist.
  • The association also asked for clarification over the availability of input tax credits for crucial equipment installed on telecom towers.
  • WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, Telegram, and other comparable apps are examples of OTT communication services.

Follow Us

COAI

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) urged the government for a reduction in licence fee to 1% in its budget wishlist, and it requested remission of customs duty on network equipment for the rollout of 5G as well as the elimination of the Universal Service Obligation Fund, or USOF.

Further Information Regarding the LF Cut

According to a PTI report, the COAI requested the elimination of GST on licence fees, spectrum usage fees, and payment of spectrum acquired in auctions at the pre-budget meetings conducted on Monday. The government has been urged by the top telecom association to rationalise GST, lower the licence cost from three percent to one percent, and waive customs taxes on 5G network equipment.

The association also asked for clarification over the availability of input tax credits for crucial equipment installed on telecom towers as well as a return of the GST's accumulated input tax credits, totalling Rs 32,000 crore.

The COAI on Tuesday made a compelling case for OTT (over-the-top) communication services to pay telcos directly for the data traffic they are putting onto the networks, and it promoted a licensing and light-touch regulatory structure for such services. WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, Telegram, and other comparable apps are examples of OTT communication services.

OTT communication services should be clearly defined, according to COAI Director General SP Kochhar, who stated that the organisation has provided its recommendations as part of the draft telecom bill. He continued by saying that other details, such as the precise financial model for OTT communication services to pay telecom service providers, will be presented to the government later on as and when the complexities of the framework for light-touch regulation were considered.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments