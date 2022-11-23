Defending Champions France Start Off With a Win

On day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while we saw one of the biggest upsets in history for Argentina, defending Champions France began their World Cup campaign with an emphatic win over Australia.

The Aussies took the lead first but France bounced back trashing four goals past Matthew Ryan’s post. Deschamps did mention the ‘winner’s curse’ before the match but he was pleased with the end result.

Olivier Giroud Joined Thierry Henry as France’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer

France showed depth in their strength, and their ability to be very deadly in an attack was displayed. At the center of it all was 36-year-old Giroud, who displayed his enduring quality by scoring twice and playing well overall.

Of sure, France will miss Benzema, but Giroud appeared eager to seize his fortunate break. By matching Henry's record, the AC Milan forward cemented his place in history and now has the chance to break it on the biggest platform of them all.

Mbappe and Rabiot Helped France Reach Four Goals

Adrien Rabiot's header for France before the halfway point of the game allowed the Champions to get back into the contest. Following the Socceroos stopped responding after the initial clearance from a corner, he rose to the highest point.

France won the opening game 4-1 after Kylian Mbappe scored one in the second half. The victory makes the French the first defending champions in 16 years to triumph in their opening group game.

Australian Fans Create Havoc in Melbourne

At Melbourne's Federation Square, brawls and altercations had broken out as Australian fans confronted French supporters. After the Socceroos were humiliated 4-1 by the reigning world champions, footage shows the spectators pushing and chanting while throwing bottles and beverages.

Thousands of supporters got out of bed early, but as soon as the thrashing started, the initial joy quickly turned sour. Police have not yet received any complaints, but they will look into any claims that have been made about the incident, according to a Victoria Police spokeswoman. "We kindly ask everyone who has not yet spoken to the police to do so.