Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Launched in India, Comes with 100 Sports Modes and Large Display

Last week, Fire Boltt introduced the Ring Plus smartwatch. The homegrown brand has recently added a new smartwatch to its lineup. The most recent improvement is known as Ninja Call Pro Plus. It competes with other wearable devices on the market from companies like Noise, boAt, Realme, and others as a low-cost smartwatch in the sub-Rs 2,000 price range.

The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus has a square dial and a sizable 1.83-inch screen with a 240x284 pixel resolution. It has interchangeable watch faces and a 5-meter water resistance rating.

The Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Call Plus has a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and female health care on the health front. It has hydration and sedentary reminders. More than 100 sports modes, including basketball, football, climbing, tennis, and more, are supported by wearable technology.

The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus has an integrated microphone and speaker, supports Bluetooth calling, and has access to features like a quick dial pad, call history, and contacts syncing. For hands-free operation, a voice assistant is also available. Along with useful features like notifications display, weather updates, camera and music control, and more, the smartwatch includes built-in games like 2048, Thunder Battleship, and Young Bird. On a regular charge, the wearable device can operate for up to 6 days.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is available in the colours Navy Blue, Pink, Gold, Grey, and Black. Both Amazon and the company's official website allow customers to purchase the smartwatch.