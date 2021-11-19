Fire Boltt Unveils First-Ever AI Smartwatch For Rs 4,499

Fire Boltt, a homegrown maker of wearables has launched a smartwatch loaded with features in the country. Notably, this smartwatch carries the credits of being the first-ever AI-powered wearable and it is dubbed Fire Boltt AI. It comes with a slew of features such as Bluetooth voice calling, voice assistants - Google Assistant and Siri, and a plethora of trackers and sensors - heart rate sensor, health trackers and blood oxygen sensor among others.

Fire Boltt is one of the most popular brands in the smartwatch market segment in the country. As per recent market research, it is the fastest-growing smartwatch brand in India right now with quarter-on-quarter growth of a whopping 394% and a market share of 17%.

Fire Boltt AI Smartwatch Details

The Fire Boltt AI smartwatch flaunts a 1.7-inch HD display with a resolution of 280 x 280 pixels. It supports Bluetooth calling, which lets you answer and make calls from your smartwatch. Also, this smartwatch lets users access a quick dial pad, view their call history and save contacts on the watch. Furthermore, it has a microphone and speaker as well for the calling capability. There is support for voice assistants to control the smartwatch via your voice. It comes with a stress management system as well.

This smartwatch comes with 10 in-built sports modes and has the IP67 rating that makes it resistant to dust and water. Eventually, you can use this smartwatch during your workout sessions and while swimming or taking a shower. When it comes to battery life, the Fire Boltt AI smartwatch gets the power from a battery touted to last up to 10 days on a single charge. Other aspects include sedentary reminders, menstrual reminders, weather updates, timer, and an alarm.

Fire Boltt AI Smartwatch Price

The Fire Boltt AI smartwatch has been launched for Rs 4,499. It is a brand that is exclusive to Flipkart, so you need to head on to the e-commerce retailer’s website or app to purchase this device. Furthermore, the Fire Boltt AI smartwatch has been launched in three colour options as Pink, Black, and Blue.