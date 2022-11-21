Will all Future Prepaid Plans in India Come with Unlimited Voice Calling

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel has removed the Rs 99 plan from two of the circles - Haryana (B Circle) and Odisha (C Circle). In both these circles, the minimum recharge value or prepaid plan is of Rs 155. The Rs 155 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling. Thus, there are no more prepaid plans which do not offer unlimited voice calling in these two circles right now. 

Highlights

  • Currently, all the telecom operators in India except for Reliance Jio offer prepaid plans, which do not come with truly unlimited voice calling.
  • At least for the consumers of the private telcos, there might be no more prepaid packs that bundle voice calling benefits with select minutes.
  • ICICI Securities has said that the minimum recharge plan has become 57% more expensive for Airtel customers in the Haryana and Odisha circles.

Follow Us

Prepaid Plans
Respresentative Image

Currently, all the telecom operators in India except for Reliance Jio offer prepaid plans, which do not come with truly unlimited voice calling. But in the near future, that might change. At least for the consumers of the private telcos, there might be no more prepaid packs that bundle voice calling benefits with select minutes. The only plans which do not bundle unlimited voice calling in India currently cost anything under Rs 150. Mostly these are the plans which are minimum recharge options, such as the Rs 99 plan from Airtel.

But recently, according to ICICI Securities, Airtel has removed the Rs 99 plan from two of the circles - Haryana (B Circle) and Odisha (C Circle). In both these circles, the minimum recharge value or prepaid plan is of Rs 155. The Rs 155 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling. Thus, there are no more prepaid plans which do not offer unlimited voice calling in these two circles right now.

Will the Same Happen with the Prepaid Plans of Airtel in Other Circles?

If the move is successful for Airtel, then the telco might implement it in other circles soon as well. This would mean that there would be no more prepaid plans on offer from Airtel that don't come with unlimited voice calling across India. The same could be adopted by Vodafone Idea (Vi) as well. While the telcos will only offer unlimited voice calling, which is a good thing for customers, they will be earning much more money as the customers will not have prepaid plans under Rs 150 anymore with voice calling benefits.

So this would mean that all customers would have to spend a lot more money who were on the Rs 99 plans of Airtel and Vi. ICICI Securities has said that the minimum recharge plan has become 57% more expensive for Airtel customers in the Haryana and Odisha circles. This would definitely help the telcos in driving up their average revenue per user (ARPU) figures. But would it be a future of prepaid plans that price-sensitive Indian consumers would like? Well, if the consumers are left with no other option, they will have to go with these plans whether they like it or not.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments