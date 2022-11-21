Airtel 5G Plus Launches in Guwahati: Check Areas Where it is Available

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel's 5G Plus services are now available in 12 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Pune, Nagpur, Varanasi, and Gurugram. More cities will be added by the telco under its 5G coverage by the year-end.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has been rolling out 5G network services pretty fast in the country.
  • The second-largest telco has now reached its 12th city with the 5G Plus services.
  • In just a matter of a few days, Airtel has added four new cities under its 5G coverage.

Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel has been rolling out 5G network services pretty fast in the country. The second-largest telco has now reached its 12th city with the 5G Plus services. In just a matter of a few days, Airtel has added four new cities under its 5G coverage. The telco initially started with eight cities. The latest addition to Airtel's 5G-covered cities is Guwahati. Guwahati is the capital of Assam and is also known as the gateway to North-East India. Airtel is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone), which most of the existing smartphones in the country already support (not the iPhones as of yet). Let's check out the areas where the Airtel 5G Plus services will be available in Guwahati.

Airtel 5G Plus in Guwahati: Areas Currently Covered with 5G

Airtel said that its 5G Plus network service is currently available in G S Road, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, GaneshguriChristian BastiSree Nagar, Zoo RoadLachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh and Beltola and few other select locations. The telco said that it is working on expanding the 5G services of Airtel in other areas of the city as well.

Users in Guwahati would be able to consume Airtel's 5G services on 4G prepaid plans if they have a 5G-enabled smartphone which supports Airtel's 5G NSA and a 4G SIM (given they are under the 5G coverage zone of Airtel).

Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and North-East said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Guwahati. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus Cities: 12 City Names Where Now it is Available

Bharti Airtel's 5G Plus services are now available in 12 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Pune, Nagpur, Varanasi, and Gurugram. More cities will be added by the telco under its 5G coverage by the year-end.

