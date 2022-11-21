JioCinema Disappoints Users Majorly on the Opening Match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

JioCinema, an OTT (over-the-top) platform owned by Viacom18, has the exclusive rights to stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India digitally. Viacom18 has made it accessible for telecom subscribers of every operator to be able to watch the football matches this world cup free of cost. While this was a very happy development for the football fans in India, the experience that followed them at the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup took that happiness away. JioCinema was a major disappointment for Indian football fans trying to watch the match digitally on their smartphones or on their Smart TVs.

JioCinema is Trending on Twitter, but for the Wrong Reasons

At the time of writing, #JioCinema is still trending on Twitter, with more than 20,000 tweets, most of which at the top shows the dissatisfaction of the users on the platform. The football match was streaming with lags for most users. JioCinema has given no clarification over the issue faced by users on Sunday. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

These are just some of the tweets out of thousands that are criticising JioCinema for delivering a super laggy experience of the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022. There's no saying whether the issue has been resolved for the users on day 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or not. The fact that it is free would mean a massive number of users jumping to the platform (even non-Jio users), and that would lead to a much heavier load on the servers of JioCinema. Whether JioCinema would deploy a new and better technology/mechanism to solve this issue or not is something we will get to know soon.

If you don't want to watch it on JioCinema anymore, you can watch the football matches through the Sports18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD channels.

JioCinema is doing something pretty good for the Indian customers, but all the good would be ruled out if a decent experience can't be delivered. Football fans would rather pay for the service and get a better streaming experience than watch it for free with lags.