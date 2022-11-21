JioCinema Disappoints Users Majorly on the Opening Match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

There's no saying whether the issue has been resolved for the users on day 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or not. The fact that it is free would mean a massive number of users jumping to the platform (even non-Jio users), and that would lead to a much heavier load on the servers of JioCinema.

Highlights

  • JioCinema, an OTT (over-the-top) platform owned by Viacom18, has the exclusive rights to stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India digitally.
  • Viacom18 has made it accessible for telecom subscribers of every operator to be able to watch the football matches this world cup free of cost.
  • JioCinema was a major disappointment for Indian football fans trying to watch the match digitally on their smartphones or on their Smart TVs.

Follow Us

JioCinema

JioCinema, an OTT (over-the-top) platform owned by Viacom18, has the exclusive rights to stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India digitally. Viacom18 has made it accessible for telecom subscribers of every operator to be able to watch the football matches this world cup free of cost. While this was a very happy development for the football fans in India, the experience that followed them at the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup took that happiness away. JioCinema was a major disappointment for Indian football fans trying to watch the match digitally on their smartphones or on their Smart TVs.

JioCinema is Trending on Twitter, but for the Wrong Reasons

At the time of writing, #JioCinema is still trending on Twitter, with more than 20,000 tweets, most of which at the top shows the dissatisfaction of the users on the platform. The football match was streaming with lags for most users. JioCinema has given no clarification over the issue faced by users on Sunday. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

These are just some of the tweets out of thousands that are criticising JioCinema for delivering a super laggy experience of the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022. There's no saying whether the issue has been resolved for the users on day 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or not. The fact that it is free would mean a massive number of users jumping to the platform (even non-Jio users), and that would lead to a much heavier load on the servers of JioCinema. Whether JioCinema would deploy a new and better technology/mechanism to solve this issue or not is something we will get to know soon.

If you don't want to watch it on JioCinema anymore, you can watch the football matches through the Sports18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD channels.

Read More - Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD Channel Number on Tata Play, Airtel DTH and More

JioCinema is doing something pretty good for the Indian customers, but all the good would be ruled out if a decent experience can't be delivered. Football fans would rather pay for the service and get a better streaming experience than watch it for free with lags.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments