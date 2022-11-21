England Faces Iran on Day 2 of the World Cup

Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 begins today. Gareth Southgate’s English side takes on the Asian giants Iran. The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium at 6:30 p.m. IST.

The England football team will not have an easy contest against the Iranians as they are considered as one of the most stubborn defensive sides in the World. Southgate has put up a controversial line-up, but he backs his players and decisions.

Harry Maguire to Start Despite Being in Poor Form.

In what could be Southgate’s final outing with the English team, he has spiked some controversy by selecting Maguire in defence for the opener. Maguire has started in only one game since September for Manchester United. He has been out of form, and considering the other in-form defenders on the bench, Maguire does not seem like the right pick.

Southgate is expected to go with a 4-3-3 formation against Iran. Iran is Asia’s strongest defensive team currently. They play a high line of defence and do not accommodate forwards of the opposition to break them. The 4-3-3 formation will benefit England from playing out wide with an extra leg in the midfield.

Jude Bellingham Will Make His First World Cup Start.

Contrary to Maguire’s selection, Southgate has been appreciated for picking 19-year-old Jude Bellingham. The teenager has been in sublime form for Borrusia Dortmund.

To break Iran’s defense, the English side needs someone with quick feet who can riggle past defenders and create space. Jude Bellingham will be the perfect fit for such a role in the midfield. Joining Bellingham will be Saka, who has been chosen over Phil Foden. Saka has been Southgate’s favourite over the years and giving him the nod instead of Foden was on the cards.

Where do Indian Fans Watch the Match?

For India, the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has been given to Jio Cinema and Viacom 18. People watching matches online can use Jio Cinema for mobiles and tablets. Viewers also have the option of watching the matches on the Vi app and website. The JioCinema app has also been available for all telecom users by Mukesh Ambani.

If you have a Tata Play subscription you have to purchase the channel Sports18. The channel is available at Rs 12 a month. You can also watch the matches on the Tata Play app by subscribing for the FIFA World Cup 2022.