FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: How, When and Where to Watch

Image by: Arabian Business

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin today post the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium at 7:30 p.m. IST. Post the opening ceremony the first match of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador will begin.

The Indian viewers will be able to watch the opening ceremony on JioCinema. You can also view the ceremony on Vi App.

BTS, Nora Fatehi to Perform at the Opening Ceremony

The complete list of performers has not yet been disclosed by FIFA yet. The only two performers that have been evidently present at the Qatar World Cup are BTS and Nora Fatehi.

BTS is a Korean music band. They are expected to be the special performance for the opening performance. Nora Fatehi will be the first Indian/African performer to perform at the World Cup ceremony.

Changes Were Made to the Match Schedule

The opening ceremony was supposed to take place before Qatar's first game on Monday, which would have resulted in the uncommon circumstance of two games taking place before it. The first game in Qatar was then moved up by a day.

The 60,000-person Al Bayt Stadium, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Doha, will host the opening ceremony. The Al Bayt Stadium is the most remote but also one of the largest and features a retractable roof. It was named and built after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf.

JioCinema and Vi App for Online and Sports18 for Television Viewership

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be shown on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV with English commentary. They are the competition's authorized broadcasters.

The JioCinema app will offer free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony. With JioCinema, Vi App will also be streaming the FIFA World Cup 2022.