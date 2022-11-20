Personal Computer Market in India Takes a Dip in Q3

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the Indian PC market (which includes desktops, notebooks and workstations) fell 11.7% year-on-year in Q3 2022, with 3.9 million units shipped. Dell Technologies saw the biggest drop in its shipments which went down by 40.5% year-over-year to 630,000 units, while HP Inc.'s shipments also dropped 25.9% to 930,000 units. In contrast, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo were the three vendors with shipments up 12.9%, 3.3%, and 0.8%, respectively, in the September quarter.

According to IDC, the desktop and workstation categories grew 23.4% and 17.6% year-over-year, respectively, while the notebook category fell 19.5% over the same period. This was due to easing demand for notebooks across all segments, forcing vendors to manage inventories.

The market research firm reported a decline in all non-government segments, which grew 91.5% year-on-year in government contracts. The consumer segment that saw 2.1 million units shipped, reported a year-on-year decline by 10.9%. Similarly, the commercial segment fell 12.5%, hit by delayed business orders and subdued SME sentiment.

Shenoy said vendors delayed price increases in the July-September quarter due to online sales, but the rebates were not sufficiently favorable compared to previous years. It said demand for premium notebooks (>US$1,000/~Rs 81,600) plummeted 28.5% year-on-year, while premium consumer notebooks grew 9.8%. The strong performance of Apple and the traction of Asus' gaming notebooks were the main drivers.

On the vendor side, HP Inc led the PC market in the third quarter with 23.9% share, but lost share in both the consumer and commercial categories, but still led in those two categories.

Lenovo put in a strong performance in the consumer and SMB categories, putting it in second place ahead of Dell with 21.3% share. Third-placed Dell grabbed its 16% share. Losing momentum in the consumer sector, it was second only to HP in the commercial sector.

Acer with its 10.9% share in fourth place benefited in the commercial desktop category due to fulfillment of several corporate and government contracts and traction in the government e-marketplace. Asus remained in fifth place with a 9.9% share, up 8.5% in the third quarter of 2021.