Best Broadband Plans Under Rs 1000 in India Right Now

A number of internet service providers, including Airtel, JioFiber, BSNL, and others, are now offering faster internet speeds at more affordable pricing as broadband internet services spread throughout India. With the growth of work-from-home opportunities and online education throughout the nation, a strong internet connection has become essential. The top broadband packages offered by various service providers are shown below. Let's examine each of them now.

Airtel Xstream Rs 999 Broadband Plan

For Rs 999, Airtel's top Xstream broadband plan is available. The plan is marketed as entertainment because of its quick speed, which enables users to watch high-resolution video content offered by the OTT platforms. Up to 200 Mbps of download speed is offered by this plan. You are permitted to utilise high-speed internet for a total of 3,333GB. After then, the speed drops to 1 Mbps. The plan has a 30-day expiration date. Unlimited local and long-distance calls, a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, and free access to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy are additional perks.

JioFiber Rs 999 Plan

Customers who choose this plan get unlimited data, or 3,300GB a month, at a speed of 150 Mbps rather than 200 Mbps with Airtel, as well as unlimited phone calls. Additionally, customers may access a number of OTT services through the subscription, including Disney+Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Kids, Hoichoi, Universal+Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Jio Cinema, ErosNow, ALTBalaji, and Jio Saavan (for 1 year).

Note the Jio Set-Top Box must be purchased separately for Rs 1000 in order to access the OTT platform services.

You Broadband Rs 826 Broadband Plan

You Broadband Rs 826 broadband plan offers 100 Mbps speed and unlimited data up to 3,500GB. Both OTT subscriptions and phone call advantages are excluded from the package. However, the security deposit ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, and the installation price for 1-2 month contracts is Rs 650. In addition, a Wi-Fi 5 router costs Rs 1,999 as a refundable deposit, while a Wi-Fi 4 router is already included in the package.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 999 Plan

The 30-day validity, free phone calls and up to 2,000GB of data, and 150 Mbps speed are all included in the BSNL broadband Rs 999 plan. OTT subscriptions are available for Disney+Hotstar, Lionsgate Play, Shemaroo, Hungama TV, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, and Yupp. The only extra charges are - Rs 500 installation fee.