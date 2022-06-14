BSNL Prepaid Plan Which Offers Truly Unlimited Data, Should You Buy

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is known for providing a truly unlimited data plan to users. There’s no other telco in India which offers such a prepaid plan to its customers. What’s even interesting is that this prepaid plan BSNL costs lesser than what you would have to pay for a postpaid plan with unlimited data from Vi. It is worth noting that BSNL was the only telecom operator that didn’t hike tariffs in 2021. Let’s take a look at the prepaid plan we are talking about and determine whether it is good.

BSNL Rs 398 Prepaid Plan Details

BSNL offers its Rs 398 prepaid plan with truly unlimited data. There is no FUP (fair usage limit) applicable to the data offered with this plan. Users get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well. There are no additional benefits bundled with this plan. The service validity of this plan is 30 days.

At a price of under Rs 400, this plan is offering truly unlimited data to the users, making it one of the unique plans in the market. There are plenty of unique prepaid plans offered by BSNL, but the only reason why the state-run telco is lagging behind the private operators is the absence of 4G.

BSNL is looking to launch 4G networks on a wide scale by the end of 2022. In 2023, BSNL is also planning to launch 5G through indigenous gear. If things go according to the plan, very soon, BSNL will become the only telco to offer 4G services through a homegrown network. It will be a big achievement and also give the telco an edge over its private competitors.

For 5G, even Jio and Airtel are looking to leverage homegrown solutions. But none of the private telcos even tried homegrown 4G. Since 4G is going to be relevant for many coming years, it’s a good chance for BSNL to bounce back and show its calibre to the Indian market.

This plan is worth buying for users who get good network coverage from BSNL, where they live.