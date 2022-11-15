The First Winter Football World Cup

Qatar will be home to the first-ever Winter FIFA World Cup. The World Cup will set the stage on the 20th of November. Qatar and Ecuador will be the first two teams to lock horns at the Al Bayt Stadium.

There have been a lot of controversies over the World Cup being played in Qatar. Having said that, this World Cup is regarded as one of the most special World Cups. This is also the first time that a Middle East country is hosting the FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup Will be Played Across 8 Stadium in 5 Different Cities in Qatar

The Qatar government has built all new stadiums for the FIFA World Cup. The building of these stadiums has invited a lot of heat from Human Rights law as the labour laws have been breached.

The World Cup is played during the Winter has disturbed the regular club season of the players. There will be no club football action during the World Cup, and it will only resume after the Winter Transfer Window.

Al Rihla Pro is the 14th Consecutive Adidas Ball for the World Cup

Adidas has been the ball provider for the last 14 World Cups. This football is special as the stitch on the ball depicts infinity which will be a mark for the football scene in Qatar. The word Rihla means journey, and the design shows the sand dunes of the middle east. The colour of the ball is a mixture of the Qatari flag and the flags of other Middle-eastern countries.

Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and France Are the Favorites for the FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina has had a long wait for their World Cup trophy. Having won it last in 1986, the fans want Lionel Messi to lift the World Cup trophy, which could be his last chance to claim the award.

Brazil will be going into the World Cup with the strongest team. They are a bunch of young talented players. France is the defending champions and will indeed look to make it a double victory. When it comes to World Cups, Germany has been the most feared team. Just like Brazil, they, too, have a mix of young and skilled players.