5G Networks Security Needs to be Amped Up: Nokia Survey

As next-generation networks are getting rolled out globally, Communication service providers (CSPs) are concerned about the security of the Networks. 5G Managed Security Survey 2022 research by Nokia, and GlobalData found that Communication service providers around the world say they require stronger 5G Network Security capabilities as breaches increase. Here are a few insights from the survey of 50 respondents.

Improve Cyber Capabilities

The survey found that 56 per cent of Communication service providers (CSPs) say they need to substantially improve cyber capabilities against telecom-specific attacks and 68 per cent of respondents said they need to up their defensive systems against ransomware threats.

5G Standalone (SA) Deployments

Surveyed Communication Service Providers responded that they believe 5G Standalone (SA) deployments could increase security vulnerabilities as they open up Networks via Services and Enterprise customers connect and integrate more mission-critical infrastructure into their networks.

Regulatory and Human Hours Involved

Communication service providers reported between one and six security breaches of their Networks over the last 12 months resulting in regulatory liability, fraud and monetary theft, and network services going offline. The respondents also shared that their security teams spent extra time on manual security tasks that should be automated and also expressed little confidence in the current security tools used. Communication service providers (CSPs) also believe that the tools are fragmented and slow to prevent threats before they surface.

Respondents Ready to Enhance Security Requirements

Almost 50 per cent of the Communication service providers (CSPs) surveyed are ready to enhance the security aspect of the Network by enrolling in Managed Security Services provided by a service provider to take advantage of the expertise and resources they receive.

Nokia offers Managed Security Services (MSS) to communication service providers to protect against cybersecurity threats in the 5G and industry 4.0 era, where enterprises integrate their mission-critical assets into telco networks.