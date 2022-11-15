Exciting Korean Shows About Time Travel

Korean dramas with time travel explore the most thrilling themes, including a power struggle in the Joseon Era, a crime solved with a walkie-talkie, and the rediscovering of what it's like to fall in love again. Here are a few titles worth binge-watching this weekend.

The genre of films that alternate between the past and the future has been firmly entrenched in popular culture, from the 1985 classic Back To The Future to the romantic 2009 smash Time Traveller's Wife. There is no disputing that time travel has many fans worldwide, whether it be due to the ever-growing appetite for escapism or a general affinity for science fiction.

Time-travelling dramas from Korea are fascinating and will make you want to press the rewind button.

1. The King: Eternal Monarch

One of the most captivating K-dramas to date, it stars a strong female lead investigator who fiercely defends those around her and a Korean emperor on a quest to close the gateway to a parallel world opened by demons. When the king, who is trying to discover the person who killed his father, finds himself in the detective's realm, the two parallel realities of modern South Korea and the Kingdom of Corea converge. This one is a must-watch because it is both thrilling and romantic.

2. Sisyphus: The Myth

A gifted engineer is driven to find out the precise cause of his older brother's passing. The most difficult set of obstacles must be overcome, including those that could cause his demise. The sole means of relief? A mysterious elite soldier carrying important information goes from the future to the present. In this scenario, gangs and military cliques dominate the future. You'll be on the edge of your seat reading this one.

3. Tunnel

This K-drama, which is based on a true tale, follows a violent crimes investigator in 1986 as he investigates a case of serial killings. Before the murderer commits another crime, he is determined to catch him. But as he pursues him down a tunnel, he finds himself suddenly in 2017, where the offender is still on the loose. With the aid of a young police investigator and a professor of criminal psychology, he persists in his mission despite being out of his element and depth (especially in light of his antiquated ways). He is distraught but determined, and if he performs his duty, he thinks he can travel in time. You can anticipate some unexpected plot turns in this one.

4. Familiar Wife

A banker who has been married for five years faces a variety of difficulties, including pressure to care for parents and children and his wife's furious outbursts. One day, an elderly man on a train offers him an unexpected option. He can choose to either have his old life back or choose to rekindle his first love and change his destiny after being transported back in time. This one is interesting to see.

5. Signal

A potent walkie-talkie is featured in this Korean detective thriller film. A police lieutenant who is a skilled criminal profiler is in the spotlight. When we were little, we saw his friend being taken away, only to discover him dead later. Despite reporting a person he had seen speaking to his friend to the police, he wasn't taken seriously, and the investigation went cold.

6. Go Back Couple

The demands of marriage and kids weigh heavily on a couple who wishes they had never met. They quickly travel back in time 18 years to the moment they had first met as 20-year-old college students. They learn about love from an entirely new perspective as they attempt to make decisions that will keep their future selves content and happy. You'll want to grab some tissues for this Korean time travel drama that will make you feel good and warm inside.