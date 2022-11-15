Samsung Galaxy M04 India Launch Near: Things to Know

Samsung Galaxy M04 is in development. The South Korean smartphone maker is reportedly preparing to launch the Samsung Galaxy M04 in the coming months. According to the latest reports, the support page for the upcoming smartphones has been published online along with the user manuals.

According to MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M04 will essentially be a rebranded version of the previously launched Galaxy A04e in select markets outside of India. However, the Samsung Galaxy M04 specs are likely to be nearly identical to the Galaxy A04e. In fact, the price of the Galaxy M04 should also be in the affordable range.

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy M04 is set to be the remastered version of the Galaxy A04e, so the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is expected to combine 4GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. There may be multiple models with different budgets that consumers can afford.

As for other specs, the Galaxy M04 can offer a 6.5-inch HD LCD panel with a waterdrop notch on the top. It can be backed up by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging support inside the box. On the software side, the phone is said to run on its OneUI Core 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. Coming to the camera bit: The next Samsung phone could offer a dual rear camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth camera for bokeh photography.

On the front, the Galaxy A04e has a 5-megapixel sensor. This means the Samsung Galaxy M04 offers the same camera. The South Korean smartphone maker has yet to reveal specific details about the Samsung Galaxy M04. However, a support page is now available, so we can expect the company to reveal specific details soon.